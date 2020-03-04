MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Lululemon Ath Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 2.19%

Written on Fri, 04/03/2020 - 12:48pm
By David Diaz

Lululemon Ath (NASDAQ:LULU) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $180.57 to a high of $184.71. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $181.53 on volume of 597,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Lululemon Ath has traded in a range of $128.85 to $266.20 and is now at $181.42, 41% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Lululemon Ath. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Lululemon Ath in search of a potential trend change.

Keywords: rebounders lululemon ath

Ticker(s): LULU

Contact David Diaz

Most popular headline

Site off-line | Pressflow

Site off-line

The site is currently not available due to technical problems. Please try again later. Thank you for your understanding.

If you are the maintainer of this site, please check your database settings in the settings.php file and ensure that your hosting provider's database server is running. For more help, see the handbook, or contact your hosting provider.