Lululemon Ath is Among the Companies in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury Industry With the Lowest Earnings Yield (LULU, COLM, VFC, OXM, RL)

Below are the three companies in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Lululemon Ath ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 1.0%. Columbia Sportsw is next with a an earnings yield of 3.4%. Vf Corp ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 3.7%.

Oxford Inds Inc follows with a an earnings yield of 4.4%, and Ralph Lauren Cor rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 4.7%.

