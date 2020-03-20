Lululemon Ath is Among the Companies in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury Industry with the Best Relative Performance (LULU , UA , RL , HBI , PVH )

We looked at the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Lululemon Ath (NASDAQ:LULU ) ranks first with a gain of 9.10%; Under Armo-C (NYSE:UA ) ranks second with a gain of 5.82%; and Ralph Lauren Cor (NYSE:RL ) ranks third with a gain of 3.45%.

Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI ) follows with a gain of 2.57% and Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.26%.

