Ltc Properties is Among the Companies in the Health Care REITs Industry With the Highest EPS Growth (LTC, SBRA, HCP, DOC, CCP)
Below are the three companies in the Health Care REITs industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.
Ltc Properties ranks highest with a EPS growth of 13,252.4%. Following is Sabra Health Car with a EPS growth of 5,773.2%. Hcp Inc ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 1,646.0%.
Physicians Realt follows with a EPS growth of 1,371.3%, and Care Capital Pro rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 750.0%.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Ltc Properties on February 28th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $44.82. Since that call, shares of Ltc Properties have fallen 30.8%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
