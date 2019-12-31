Ltc Properties is Among the Companies in the Health Care REITs Industry With the Highest EPS Growth (LTC, SBRA, HCP, DOC, CCP)
Below are the three companies in the Health Care REITs industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.
Ltc Properties ranks highest with a EPS growth of 13,252.4%. Sabra Health Car is next with a EPS growth of 5,773.2%. Hcp Inc ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 1,646.0%.
Physicians Realt follows with a EPS growth of 1,371.3%, and Care Capital Pro rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 750.0%.
