Lsi Industries is Among the Companies in the Electrical Components & Equipment Industry With the Highest Future Earnings Growth (LYTS, THR, BGC, WIRE, EMR)

Below are the three companies in the Electrical Components & Equipment industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Lsi Industries ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 88.1%. Thermon Group Ho is next with a future earnings growth of 53.2%. Gen Cable Corp ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 31.3%.

Encore Wire follows with a future earnings growth of 14.8%, and Emerson Elec Co rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 14.5%.

