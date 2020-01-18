Lsb Indus Inc has the Lowest Return on Equity in the Diversified Chemicals Industry (LXU, DOW, DD, EMN, HUN)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Chemicals industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Lsb Indus Inc ranks lowest with a ROE of -1,354.7%. Dow Chemical Co is next with a ROE of 179.9%. Du Pont (Ei) ranks third lowest with a ROE of 650.0%.

Eastman Chemical follows with a ROE of 2,738.3%, and Huntsman Corp rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 3,823.9%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Huntsman Corp on September 6th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $20.92. Since that recommendation, shares of Huntsman Corp have risen 12.0%. We continue to monitor Huntsman Corp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.