Lsb Indus Inc has the Lowest Price to Sales Ratio in the Diversified Chemicals Industry (LXU, HUN, CC, EMN, DD)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Chemicals industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Lsb Indus Inc ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.15. Following is Huntsman Corp with a a price to sales ratio of 0.52. Chemours Co ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.53.

Eastman Chemical follows with a a price to sales ratio of 1.04, and Du Pont (Ei) rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 1.80.

