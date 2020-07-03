MySmarTrend
Lsb Indus Inc is Among the Companies in the Diversified Chemicals Industry With the Lowest Current Ratio (LXU, EMN, HUN, DOW, DD)

By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Chemicals industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.

Lsb Indus Inc ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 1.5. Following is Eastman Chemical with a a current ratio of 1.6. Huntsman Corp ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 1.8.

Dow Chemical Co follows with a a current ratio of 1.9, and Du Pont (Ei) rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 1.9.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Lsb Indus Inc and will alert subscribers who have LXU in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

