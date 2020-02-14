Lpl Financial Ho is Among the Companies in the Investment Banking & Brokerage Industry With the Highest Return on Equity (LPLA, VIRT, LAZ, EVR, HLI)
Below are the three companies in the Investment Banking & Brokerage industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.
Lpl Financial Ho ranks highest with a ROE of 3,025.4%. Virtu Financia-A is next with a ROE of 3,023.3%. Lazard Ltd-Cl A ranks third highest with a ROE of 2,844.4%.
Evercore Partn-A follows with a ROE of 2,527.5%, and Houlihan Lokey I rounds out the top five with a ROE of 2,181.6%.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Houlihan Lokey I and will alert subscribers who have HLI in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
Keywords: highest return on equity lpl financial ho virtu financia-a lazard ltd-cl a evercore partn-a houlihan lokey i