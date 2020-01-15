MySmarTrend
Lowest Sales per Share in the Water Utilities Industry Detected in Shares of York Water Co (YORW, CWCO, WTR, MSEX, ARTNA)

Written on Wed, 01/15/2020 - 12:29am
By Nick Russo

Below are the three companies in the Water Utilities industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

York Water Co ranks lowest with a sales per share of $3.81. Cons Water Co-Or is next with a sales per share of $4.15. Aqua America Inc ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $4.59.

Middlesex Water follows with a sales per share of $8.10, and Artesian Res-A rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $8.91.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Aqua America Inc on December 5th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $44.99. Since that recommendation, shares of Aqua America Inc have risen 5.8%. We continue to monitor Aqua America Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

