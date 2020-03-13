Lowest Sales per Share in the Specialty Stores Industry Detected in Shares of Container Store (TCS, WINA, SPWH, PRTY, BBW)

Below are the three companies in the Specialty Stores industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Container Store ranks lowest with a sales per share of $17.60. Winmark Corp is next with a sales per share of $17.72. Sportsman'S Ware ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $19.05.

Party City Holdc follows with a sales per share of $21.33, and Build-A-Bear Wor rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $22.99.

