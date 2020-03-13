MySmarTrend
Lowest Sales per Share in the Specialty Chemicals Industry Detected in Shares of Flotek Inds (FTK, PAH, FOE, OMN, AXTA)

By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Specialty Chemicals industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Flotek Inds ranks lowest with a sales per share of $5.18. Platform Special is next with a sales per share of $13.51. Ferro Corp ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $17.66.

Omnova Solutions follows with a sales per share of $17.71, and Axalta Coating S rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $18.84.

