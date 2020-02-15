Lowest Sales per Share in the Specialized REITs Industry Detected in Shares of Catchmark Timb-A (CTT, CUBE, HIFR, GLPI, NSA)
Below are the three companies in the Specialized REITs industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
Catchmark Timb-A ranks lowest with a sales per share of $2.25. Following is Cubesmart with a sales per share of $3.14. Infrareit Inc ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $4.48.
Gaming And Leisu follows with a sales per share of $4.59, and National Storage rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $6.13.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Catchmark Timb-A and will alert subscribers who have CTT in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
Keywords: lowest sales per share catchmark timb-a cubesmart infrareit inc gaming and leisu national storage