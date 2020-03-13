Lowest Sales per Share in the Semiconductor Equipment Industry Detected in Shares of Pdf Solutions (PDFS, PLAB, FORM, RTEC, ENTG)
Below are the three companies in the Semiconductor Equipment industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
Pdf Solutions ranks lowest with a sales per share of $3.19. Photronics Inc is next with a sales per share of $6.77. Formfactor Inc ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $7.41.
Rudolph Technol follows with a sales per share of $8.47, and Entegris Inc rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $9.84.
