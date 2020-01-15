Lowest Sales per Share in the Personal Products Industry Detected in Shares of Coty Inc-Cl A (COTY, NHTC, NATR, IPAR, MED)

Below are the three companies in the Personal Products industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Coty Inc-Cl A ranks lowest with a sales per share of $12.47. Following is Natural Health with a sales per share of $16.87. Nature'S Sunshne ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $18.31.

Inter Parfums follows with a sales per share of $19.87, and Medifast Inc rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $27.55.

