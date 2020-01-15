Lowest Sales per Share in the Paper Products Industry Detected in Shares of Schweitzer-Maudu (SWM, GLT, NP, UFS, CLW)

Below are the three companies in the Paper Products industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Schweitzer-Maudu ranks lowest with a sales per share of $33.20. Glatfelter is next with a sales per share of $37.05. Neenah Paper Inc ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $59.69.

Domtar Corp follows with a sales per share of $82.87, and Clearwater rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $105.08.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Schweitzer-Maudu on December 27th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $42.01. Since that call, shares of Schweitzer-Maudu have fallen 10.0%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.