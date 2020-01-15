Lowest Sales per Share in the Movies & Entertainment Industry Detected in Shares of Eros Internation (EROS, BTN, IMAX, ENT, WWE)

Below are the three companies in the Movies & Entertainment industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Eros Internation ranks lowest with a sales per share of $4.26. Ballantyne Strong Inc is next with a sales per share of $4.40. Imax Corp ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $6.12.

Global Eagle Ent follows with a sales per share of $7.03, and World Wrestlin-A rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $10.41.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Eros Internation on October 21st, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $1.89. Since that recommendation, shares of Eros Internation have risen 92.1%. We continue to monitor Eros Internation for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.