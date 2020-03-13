Lowest Sales per Share in the Life Sciences Tools & Services Industry Detected in Shares of Accelerate Diagn (AXDX, PACB, FLDM, NEO, NSTG)
Below are the three companies in the Life Sciences Tools & Services industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
Accelerate Diagn ranks lowest with a sales per share of $0.08. Pacific Bioscien is next with a sales per share of $0.78. Fluidigm Corp ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $2.90.
Neogenomics Inc follows with a sales per share of $3.19, and Nanostring Techn rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $4.89.
