Lowest Sales per Share in the Life & Health Insurance Industry Detected in Shares of Citizens Inc (CIA, TRUP, GNW, IHC, CNO)

Below are the three companies in the Life & Health Insurance industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Citizens Inc ranks lowest with a sales per share of $5.00. Following is Trupanion Inc with a sales per share of $8.61. Genworth Financi ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $16.50.

Indep Hldg Co follows with a sales per share of $22.13, and Cno Financial Gr rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $25.14.

