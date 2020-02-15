Lowest Sales per Share in the Life & Health Insurance Industry Detected in Shares of Citizens Inc (CIA, TRUP, GNW, IHC, CNO)
Below are the three companies in the Life & Health Insurance industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
Citizens Inc ranks lowest with a sales per share of $5.00. Following is Trupanion Inc with a sales per share of $8.61. Genworth Financi ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $16.50.
Indep Hldg Co follows with a sales per share of $22.13, and Cno Financial Gr rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $25.14.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Citizens Inc and will alert subscribers who have CIA in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
Keywords: lowest sales per share citizens inc trupanion inc genworth financi indep hldg co cno financial gr