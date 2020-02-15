Lowest Sales per Share in the Industrial Machinery Industry Detected in Shares of Exone Co/The (XONE, MWA, GENC, GHM, GGG)
Below are the three companies in the Industrial Machinery industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
Exone Co/The ranks lowest with a sales per share of $3.65. Following is Mueller Water-A with a sales per share of $5.49. Gencor Inds Inc ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $6.66.
Graham Corp follows with a sales per share of $8.30, and Graco Inc rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $9.15.
