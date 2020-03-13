Lowest Sales per Share in the Financial Exchanges & Data Industry Detected in Shares of Value Line Inc (VALU, ICE, MKTX, TRI, MSCI)

Below are the three companies in the Financial Exchanges & Data industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Value Line Inc ranks lowest with a sales per share of $3.68. Intercontinental is next with a sales per share of $8.00. Marketaxess ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $10.99.

Thomson Reuters follows with a sales per share of $13.84, and Msci Inc rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $14.69.

