Lowest Sales per Share in the Environmental & Facilities Services Industry Detected in Shares of Aqua Metals Inc (AQMS, ROL, CECE, CVA, CWST)

Below are the three companies in the Environmental & Facilities Services industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Aqua Metals Inc ranks lowest with a sales per share of $0.16. Rollins Inc is next with a sales per share of $7.83. Ceco Environmntl ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $9.46.

Covanta Holding follows with a sales per share of $13.89, and Casella Waste rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $14.58.

