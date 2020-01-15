MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Lowest Sales per Share in the Diversified Support Services Industry Detected in Shares of Copart Inc (CPRT, MINI, MGRC, KAR, HCSG)

Written on Wed, 01/15/2020 - 12:34am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Support Services industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Copart Inc ranks lowest with a sales per share of $7.07. Following is Mobile Mini with a sales per share of $12.49. Mcgrath Rentcorp ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $19.66.

Kar Auction Serv follows with a sales per share of $26.09, and Healthcare Servs rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $26.69.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Mcgrath Rentcorp on June 13th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $60.76. Since that recommendation, shares of Mcgrath Rentcorp have risen 29.6%. We continue to monitor Mcgrath Rentcorp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Keywords: lowest sales per share copart inc mobile mini mcgrath rentcorp kar auction serv healthcare servs

Ticker(s): CPRT MINI MGRC KAR HCSG

Contact David Diaz