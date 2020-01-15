Lowest Sales per Share in the Diversified Support Services Industry Detected in Shares of Copart Inc (CPRT, MINI, MGRC, KAR, HCSG)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Support Services industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Copart Inc ranks lowest with a sales per share of $7.07. Following is Mobile Mini with a sales per share of $12.49. Mcgrath Rentcorp ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $19.66.

Kar Auction Serv follows with a sales per share of $26.09, and Healthcare Servs rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $26.69.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Mcgrath Rentcorp on June 13th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $60.76. Since that recommendation, shares of Mcgrath Rentcorp have risen 29.6%. We continue to monitor Mcgrath Rentcorp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.