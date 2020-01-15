Lowest Sales per Share in the Distributors Industry Detected in Shares of Weyco Group (WEYS, LKQ, POOL, GPC, CORE)
Below are the three companies in the Distributors industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
Weyco Group ranks lowest with a sales per share of $27.91. Following is Lkq Corp with a sales per share of $32.74. Pool Corp ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $69.40.
Genuine Parts Co follows with a sales per share of $115.74, and Core-Mark Holdin rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $345.71.
