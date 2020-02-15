Lowest Sales per Share in the Commodity Chemicals Industry Detected in Shares of Trecora Resource (TREC, CCC, KRO, TROX, TG)

Below are the three companies in the Commodity Chemicals industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Trecora Resource ranks lowest with a sales per share of $10.75. Calgon Carbon is next with a sales per share of $12.28. Kronos Worldwide ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $15.44.

Tronox Ltd-Cl A follows with a sales per share of $16.31, and Tredegar Corp rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $32.03.

