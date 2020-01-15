Lowest Sales per Share in the Broadcasting Industry Detected in Shares of Hemisphere Media (HMTV, EVC, TGNA, SALM, MEG)
Below are the three companies in the Broadcasting industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
Hemisphere Media ranks lowest with a sales per share of $3.61. Entravision Co-A is next with a sales per share of $6.03. Tegna Inc ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $9.02.
Salem Media Grou follows with a sales per share of $10.05, and Media General rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $11.26.
