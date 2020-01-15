Lowest Sales per Share in the Broadcasting Industry Detected in Shares of Hemisphere Media (HMTV, EVC, TGNA, SALM, MEG)

Below are the three companies in the Broadcasting industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Hemisphere Media ranks lowest with a sales per share of $3.61. Entravision Co-A is next with a sales per share of $6.03. Tegna Inc ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $9.02.

Salem Media Grou follows with a sales per share of $10.05, and Media General rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $11.26.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Tegna Inc on September 6th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $15.88. Since that recommendation, shares of Tegna Inc have risen 5.8%. We continue to monitor Tegna Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.