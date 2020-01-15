Lowest Sales per Share in the Auto Parts & Equipment Industry Detected in Shares of Gentex Corp (GNTX, FOXF, MPAA, DORM, THRM)

Below are the three companies in the Auto Parts & Equipment industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Gentex Corp ranks lowest with a sales per share of $6.41. Following is Fox Factory Hold with a sales per share of $13.31. Motorcar Parts ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $22.44.

Dorman Products follows with a sales per share of $27.04, and Gentherm Inc rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $27.16.

