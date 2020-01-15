Lowest Sales per Share in the Application Software Industry Detected in Shares of Park City Group (PCYG, ZIXI, GLUU, DMRC, RNWK)
Below are the three companies in the Application Software industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
Park City Group ranks lowest with a sales per share of $1.07. Following is Zix Corp with a sales per share of $1.24. Glu Mobile Inc ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $2.27.
Digimarc Corp follows with a sales per share of $2.29, and Realnetworks Inc rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $2.73.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Park City Group on September 27th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $5.94. Since that call, shares of Park City Group have fallen 18.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
Keywords: lowest sales per share park city group zix corp glu mobile inc digimarc corp realnetworks inc