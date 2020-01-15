Lowest Sales per Share in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury Industry Detected in Shares of Sequential Brand (SQBG, ICON, VRA, HBI, SGC)

Below are the three companies in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Sequential Brand ranks lowest with a sales per share of $2.64. Iconix Brand Gro is next with a sales per share of $3.75. Vera Bradley Inc ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $12.66.

Hanesbrands Inc follows with a sales per share of $18.00, and Superior Uniform rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $19.06.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Superior Uniform on October 28th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $14.70. Since that call, shares of Superior Uniform have fallen 4.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.