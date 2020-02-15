Lowest Sales per Share in the Airlines Industry Detected in Shares of Jetblue Airways (JBLU, LUV, SAVE, DAL, CPA)

Below are the three companies in the Airlines industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Jetblue Airways ranks lowest with a sales per share of $22.07. Following is Southwest Air with a sales per share of $35.67. Spirit Airlines ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $40.04.

Delta Air Li follows with a sales per share of $58.92, and Copa Holdin-Cl A rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $61.89.

