Lowest Sales per Share in the Air Freight & Logistics Industry Detected in Shares of Radiant Logistic (RLGT, ATSG, FWRD, EXPD, ECHO)

Below are the three companies in the Air Freight & Logistics industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Radiant Logistic ranks lowest with a sales per share of $16.50. Air Transport Se is next with a sales per share of $17.57. Forward Air Corp ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $38.89.

Expeditors Intl follows with a sales per share of $40.59, and Echo Global Logi rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $76.00.

