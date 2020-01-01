Lowest Sales Growth in the Trucking Industry Detected in Shares of Roadrunner Trans (RRTS, CAR, MRTN, USAK, YRCW)

Below are the three companies in the Trucking industry with the lowest sales growth.

Roadrunner Trans ranks lowest with a sales growth of 206.0%. Following is Avis Budget Grou with a sales growth of 218.3%. Marten Transport ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 401.9%.

Usa Truck Inc follows with a sales growth of 406.3%, and Yrc Worldwide In rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 411.9%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Roadrunner Trans and will alert subscribers who have RRTS in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.