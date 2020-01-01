Lowest Sales Growth in the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance Industry Detected in Shares of Mgic Invt Corp (MTG, WSBF, PFSI, TBNK, WAFD)

Below are the three companies in the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry with the lowest sales growth.

Mgic Invt Corp ranks lowest with a sales growth of 33.6%. Waterstone Finan is next with a sales growth of 74.0%. Pennymac Finan-A ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 260.4%.

Territorial Banc follows with a sales growth of 286.7%, and Wash Fed rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 296.4%.

