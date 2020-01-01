Lowest Sales Growth in the Systems Software Industry Detected in Shares of Oracle Corp (ORCL, FEYE, MSFT, DATA, VMW)

Below are the three companies in the Systems Software industry with the lowest sales growth.

Oracle Corp ranks lowest with a sales growth of 183.8%. Following is Fireeye Inc with a sales growth of 517.7%. Microsoft Corp ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 594.3%.

Tableau Softwa-A follows with a sales growth of 606.0%, and Vmware Inc-Cl A rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 794.4%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Tableau Softwa-A on June 7th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $122.03. Since that recommendation, shares of Tableau Softwa-A have risen 38.9%. We continue to monitor Tableau Softwa-A for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.