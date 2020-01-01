MySmarTrend
Lowest Sales Growth in the Systems Software Industry Detected in Shares of Oracle Corp (ORCL, FEYE, MSFT, DATA, VMW)

Wed, 01/01/2020
By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Systems Software industry with the lowest sales growth.

Oracle Corp ranks lowest with a sales growth of 183.8%. Following is Fireeye Inc with a sales growth of 517.7%. Microsoft Corp ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 594.3%.

Tableau Softwa-A follows with a sales growth of 606.0%, and Vmware Inc-Cl A rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 794.4%.

