MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Lowest Sales Growth in the Specialty Chemicals Industry Detected in Shares of Minerals Tech (MTX, RPM, OMN, PPG, ECL)

Written on Tue, 03/31/2020 - 12:28am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Specialty Chemicals industry with the lowest sales growth.

Minerals Tech ranks lowest with a sales growth of 230.2%. Rpm Intl Inc is next with a sales growth of 300.2%. Omnova Solutions ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 305.3%.

Ppg Inds Inc follows with a sales growth of 336.4%, and Ecolab Inc rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 521.2%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Minerals Tech on January 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $54.89. Since that call, shares of Minerals Tech have fallen 40.8%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Keywords: lowest sales growth minerals tech rpm intl inc omnova solutions ppg inds inc ecolab inc

Ticker(s): MTX RPM OMN PPG ECL

Contact David Diaz