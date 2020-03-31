Lowest Sales Growth in the Specialty Chemicals Industry Detected in Shares of Minerals Tech (MTX, RPM, OMN, PPG, ECL)
Below are the three companies in the Specialty Chemicals industry with the lowest sales growth.
Minerals Tech ranks lowest with a sales growth of 230.2%. Rpm Intl Inc is next with a sales growth of 300.2%. Omnova Solutions ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 305.3%.
Ppg Inds Inc follows with a sales growth of 336.4%, and Ecolab Inc rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 521.2%.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Minerals Tech on January 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $54.89. Since that call, shares of Minerals Tech have fallen 40.8%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
Keywords: lowest sales growth minerals tech rpm intl inc omnova solutions ppg inds inc ecolab inc