Lowest Sales Growth in the Specialty Chemicals Industry Detected in Shares of Minerals Tech (MTX, RPM, OMN, PPG, ECL)

Below are the three companies in the Specialty Chemicals industry with the lowest sales growth.

Minerals Tech ranks lowest with a sales growth of 230.2%. Rpm Intl Inc is next with a sales growth of 300.2%. Omnova Solutions ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 305.3%.

Ppg Inds Inc follows with a sales growth of 336.4%, and Ecolab Inc rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 521.2%.

