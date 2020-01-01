MySmarTrend
Lowest Sales Growth in the Specialty Chemicals Industry Detected in Shares of Minerals Tech (MTX, RPM, OMN, PPG, ECL)

Written on Wed, 01/01/2020 - 12:18am
By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Specialty Chemicals industry with the lowest sales growth.

Minerals Tech ranks lowest with a sales growth of 230.2%. Following is Rpm Intl Inc with a sales growth of 300.2%. Omnova Solutions ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 305.3%.

Ppg Inds Inc follows with a sales growth of 336.4%, and Ecolab Inc rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 521.2%.

