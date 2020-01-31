Lowest Sales Growth in the Semiconductors Industry Detected in Shares of First Solar Inc (FSLR, SYNA, MXIM, MRVL, INTC)

Below are the three companies in the Semiconductors industry with the lowest sales growth.

First Solar Inc ranks lowest with a sales growth of 126.6%. Following is Synaptics Inc with a sales growth of 307.8%. Maxim Integrated ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 459.7%.

Marvell Tech Grp follows with a sales growth of 470.1%, and Intel Corp rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 568.1%.

