Lowest Sales Growth in the Semiconductor Equipment Industry Detected in Shares of Amkor Tech Inc (AMKR, RTEC, ENTG, KLAC, NANO)
Below are the three companies in the Semiconductor Equipment industry with the lowest sales growth.
Amkor Tech Inc ranks lowest with a sales growth of 752.2%. Following is Rudolph Technol with a sales growth of 958.8%. Entegris Inc ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 1,423.2%.
Kla-Tencor Corp follows with a sales growth of 1,660.3%, and Nanometrics Inc rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 1,695.5%.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Nanometrics Inc on September 13th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $30.98. Since that recommendation, shares of Nanometrics Inc have risen 16.1%. We continue to monitor Nanometrics Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: lowest sales growth amkor tech inc rudolph technol entegris inc kla-tencor corp nanometrics inc