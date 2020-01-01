MySmarTrend
Lowest Sales Growth in the Residential REITs Industry Detected in Shares of Apartment Invest (AIV, ACC, EQR, CPT, IRT)

By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Residential REITs industry with the lowest sales growth.

Apartment Invest ranks lowest with a sales growth of 96.2%. American Campus is next with a sales growth of 128.3%. Equity Residenti ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 188.0%.

Camden Prop Tr follows with a sales growth of 291.6%, and Independence Rea rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 510.3%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Equity Residenti on November 5th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $85.19. Since that call, shares of Equity Residenti have fallen 5.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

