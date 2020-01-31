Lowest Sales Growth in the Research & Consulting Services Industry Detected in Shares of Huron Consulting (HURN, DNB, FORR, ICFI, NLSN)

Below are the three companies in the Research & Consulting Services industry with the lowest sales growth.

Huron Consulting ranks lowest with a sales growth of 122.3%. Dun & Bradstreet is next with a sales growth of 227.7%. Forrester Resear ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 355.0%.

Icf Internationa follows with a sales growth of 371.8%, and Nielsen Holdings rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 416.9%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Dun & Bradstreet on July 19th, 2018 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $129.00. Since that recommendation, shares of Dun & Bradstreet have risen 12.4%. We continue to monitor Dun & Bradstreet for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.