Lowest Sales Growth in the Research & Consulting Services Industry Detected in Shares of Huron Consulting (HURN, DNB, FORR, ICFI, NLSN)

Written on Tue, 03/31/2020 - 12:46am
By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Research & Consulting Services industry with the lowest sales growth.

Huron Consulting ranks lowest with a sales growth of 122.3%. Following is Dun & Bradstreet with a sales growth of 227.7%. Forrester Resear ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 355.0%.

Icf Internationa follows with a sales growth of 371.8%, and Nielsen Holdings rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 416.9%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Nielsen Holdings on February 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $19.40. Since that call, shares of Nielsen Holdings have fallen 33.0%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

