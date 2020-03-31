Lowest Sales Growth in the Reinsurance Industry Detected in Shares of Maiden Holdings (MHLD, RGA, RE, RNR, TPRE)
Below are the three companies in the Reinsurance industry with the lowest sales growth.
Maiden Holdings ranks lowest with a sales growth of 693.8%. Following is Reinsurance Grou with a sales growth of 863.0%. Everest Re Group ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 1,404.3%.
Renaissancere follows with a sales growth of 2,175.2%, and Third Point Rein rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 3,628.3%.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Everest Re Group on February 25th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $280.65. Since that call, shares of Everest Re Group have fallen 32.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
