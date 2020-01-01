MySmarTrend
Lowest Sales Growth in the Personal Products Industry Detected in Shares of Nu Skin Enterp-A (NUS, USNA, EL, MED, IPAR)

Written on Wed, 01/01/2020 - 12:27am
By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Personal Products industry with the lowest sales growth.

Nu Skin Enterp-A ranks lowest with a sales growth of 323.0%. Usana Health Sci is next with a sales growth of 409.3%. Estee Lauder ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 499.0%.

Medifast Inc follows with a sales growth of 984.5%, and Inter Parfums rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 1,346.8%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Nu Skin Enterp-A and will alert subscribers who have NUS in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

