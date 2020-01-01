Lowest Sales Growth in the Personal Products Industry Detected in Shares of Nu Skin Enterp-A (NUS, USNA, EL, MED, IPAR)
Below are the three companies in the Personal Products industry with the lowest sales growth.
Nu Skin Enterp-A ranks lowest with a sales growth of 323.0%. Usana Health Sci is next with a sales growth of 409.3%. Estee Lauder ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 499.0%.
Medifast Inc follows with a sales growth of 984.5%, and Inter Parfums rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 1,346.8%.
