Lowest Sales Growth in the Personal Products Industry Detected in Shares of Nu Skin Enterp-A (NUS, USNA, EL, MED, IPAR)

Below are the three companies in the Personal Products industry with the lowest sales growth.

Nu Skin Enterp-A ranks lowest with a sales growth of 323.0%. Following is Usana Health Sci with a sales growth of 409.3%. Estee Lauder ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 499.0%.

Medifast Inc follows with a sales growth of 984.5%, and Inter Parfums rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 1,346.8%.

