Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry with the lowest sales growth.

Pacific Ethanol ranks lowest with a sales growth of 46.1%. Following is Renewable Energy with a sales growth of 573.2%. Nustar Energy L P ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 814.4%.

Marathon Petrole follows with a sales growth of 1,995.4%, and Cvr Energy Inc rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 2,392.7%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Renewable Energy on September 5th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $13.11. Since that recommendation, shares of Renewable Energy have risen 98.2%. We continue to monitor Renewable Energy for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.