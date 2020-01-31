Lowest Sales Growth in the Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Industry Detected in Shares of Antero Resources (AR, SM, CNX, CHK, QEP)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Exploration & Production industry with the lowest sales growth.

Antero Resources ranks lowest with a sales growth of 216.4%. Sm Energy Co is next with a sales growth of 352.8%. Consol Energy ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 518.9%.

Chesapeake Energ follows with a sales growth of 520.1%, and Qep Resources In rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 637.3%.

