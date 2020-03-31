Lowest Sales Growth in the Multi-Utilities Industry Detected in Shares of Avista Corp (AVA, PEG, AEE, WEC, CMS)

Below are the three companies in the Multi-Utilities industry with the lowest sales growth.

Avista Corp ranks lowest with a sales growth of 23.9%. Following is Pub Serv Enterp with a sales growth of 25.4%. Ameren Corp ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 166.2%.

Wec Energy Group follows with a sales growth of 235.8%, and Cms Energy Corp rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 287.5%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Avista Corp on March 12th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $44.01. Since that call, shares of Avista Corp have fallen 7.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.