Lowest Sales Growth in the Life Sciences Tools & Services Industry Detected in Shares of Pacific Bioscien (PACB, BIO, QGEN, NEO, A)

Written on Wed, 01/01/2020 - 12:15am
By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Life Sciences Tools & Services industry with the lowest sales growth.

Pacific Bioscien ranks lowest with a sales growth of 303.6%. Following is Bio-Rad Labs-A with a sales growth of 444.7%. Qiagen Nv ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 594.5%.

Neogenomics Inc follows with a sales growth of 595.2%, and Agilent Tech Inc rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 642.6%.

