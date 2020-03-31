MySmarTrend
Lowest Sales Growth in the Life & Health Insurance Industry Detected in Shares of Fbl Finl Group-A (FFG, PRU, UNM, MET, TMK)

Tue, 03/31/2020
By James Quinn

Below are the three companies in the Life & Health Insurance industry with the lowest sales growth.

Fbl Finl Group-A ranks lowest with a sales growth of 124.8%. Prudentl Finl is next with a sales growth of 154.8%. Unum Group ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 217.5%.

Metlife Inc follows with a sales growth of 250.2%, and Torchmark Corp rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 561.5%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Fbl Finl Group-A on February 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $55.11. Since that call, shares of Fbl Finl Group-A have fallen 33.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

